Rev. Barber remains banned from Legislative Building; some protesters can return if invited

twitter email More than 100 protesters swarmed the state Legislative Building on Tuesday to call for better health care coverage on the state and national levels, leading to the arrests of 32 people, including the Rev. William Barber II, president of the state chapter Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

