Politics podcast: Are lawmakers spending too much time in Raleigh?

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of July 15-16.

Despite only being a part-time legislature, lawmakers are still sticking around the General Assembly with special sessions coming up in August and September. Is it time to start calling it a full-time legislature? The panel also discussed a community newspaper’s request for Gov. Roy Cooper to veto a bill that could put the paper out of business; Rev. William J. Barber II challenging a ban that keeps him from the Legislative Building; and what is happening between health care protesters and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

We also pick a Headliner of the Week. Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts, with Matthew Adams and Will Doran of the N&O, and Colin Campbell and Lauren Horsch of the N.C. Insider.

The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.

Or, listen in here: