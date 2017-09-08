House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 12, 2017, to say that his group wants to delay the traditional August recess until work is accomplished on health care, the debt ceiling and tax reform.
Politics podcast: Disavowing a Supreme Court brief

September 08, 2017 9:21 PM

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for Sept. 9-10, 2017.

This week, state government prepared for Hurricane Irma and took stock of the need remaining from Hurricane Matthew.

The state also sent some voter information to the federal government, and warned of the threat posed by perceived or actual hacking into voting systems.

Republicans and Democrats argued about how much stock to put in public comments on political maps. And two N.C. Republicans in Congress joined in a critique of partisan gerrymandering before the Supreme Court – then said that was a mistake.

Our reporter panel talks about it all, then picks a Headliner of the Week. Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts, with Lynn Bonner and Will Doran of the N&O and Colin Campbell of the N.C. Insider.

The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.

Or, listen in here:

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934.