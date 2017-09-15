Politics podcast: NC cracking down on shoplifting rings

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for Sept. 16-17, 2017.
Our reporter panel talks about potential changes to the way judges are chosen in North Carolina; about the surge in unaffiliated voters; and about a new play with political themes that has a family connection to the legislature.
And we discuss a state crackdown on organized retail theft and what’s driving it.
Our reporter panel talks about it all, then picks a Headliner of the Week. Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts, with Lynn Bonner and Craig Jarvis of the N&O and Colin Campbell of the N.C. Insider.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Comments