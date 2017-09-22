Politics podcast: Confederate monuments and women in politics

Thor Dollar from Raleigh holds his pug Loki as he gives his views about whether Confederate monuments should be removed from the N.C. Capitol grounds in Raleigh, NC on Aug.16, 2017. He thinks this one should be removed, adding that maybe its place should be in a museum.
September 22, 2017 4:56 PM

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Sept. 23-24.

The N.C. Historical Commission drew news attention for the first time in anyone's memory as it reviewed Gov. Roy Cooper's petition to remove Confederate monuments from the state Capitol. We'll get an update on the latest, as well as details on the battle over funding for the state's environmental regulatory agency, the push to redraw judicial districts, and the state of women in state politics.

We also pick a Headliner of the Week. Colin Campbell of the N.C. Insider hosts, with Will Doran, Lynn Bonner and Andy Specht of The News & Observer and Lauren Horsch of the Insider.

The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.

Or, listen in here:

