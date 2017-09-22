Politics podcast: Confederate monuments and women in politics

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Sept. 23-24.
The N.C. Historical Commission drew news attention for the first time in anyone's memory as it reviewed Gov. Roy Cooper's petition to remove Confederate monuments from the state Capitol. We'll get an update on the latest, as well as details on the battle over funding for the state's environmental regulatory agency, the push to redraw judicial districts, and the state of women in state politics.
We also pick a Headliner of the Week. Colin Campbell of the N.C. Insider hosts, with Will Doran, Lynn Bonner and Andy Specht of The News & Observer and Lauren Horsch of the Insider.
The Domecast is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
