This judicial redistricting proposal is on the agenda when the NC legislature convenes Oct. 4, 2017. N&O file photo
This judicial redistricting proposal is on the agenda when the NC legislature convenes Oct. 4, 2017. N&O file photo
Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

Politics podcast: NC members of Congress in national spotlight

September 29, 2017 3:03 PM

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Lawmakers are coming back to Raleigh next week with an agenda that includes judicial redistricting, grants for the film industry and reversing some more of Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes.

In Washington, Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina made a couple of comments that drew national headlines and criticism. And Sen. Thom Tillis is heavily involved in legislation related to the Trump-Russia investigation and the fate of so-called Dreamers.

We talk about all of that and pick a Headliner of the Week. Jordan Schrader of The News & Observer hosts, along with Will Doran and Andy Specht of The N&O, Colin Campbell and Lauren Horsch of the N.C. Insider, and Brian Murphy of McClatchy.

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934.