Sen. Cory Booker, a potential presidential candidate, will speak in Raleigh

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey will be the keynote luncheon speaker at the annual NAACP convention on Saturday.
Booker, the former mayor of Newark, is considered a potential presidential candidate. He has been part of a bipartisan effort this year to prevent President Donald Trump from firing special counsel Robert Mueller without cause.
He delivered the commencement address at N.C. Central University in 2016. Booker’s late father was from Hendersonville.
The senator’s remarks will follow the final State of the State on Civil Rights address by outgoing North Carolina NAACP director Rev. William Barber II.
On Saturday evening, TV host and journalist Roland Martin will deliver a keynote address at a banquet.
The three-day 74th annual convention will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Martin Street Baptist Church.
After his convention speech, Booker is scheduled to campaign for Raleigh mayoral candidate Charles Francis at a rally with U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield at Southeast Raleigh High School.
