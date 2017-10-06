Podcast: Who are your ‘fantasy politics’ picks for 2020?

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Oct. 7-8.
North Carolina lawmakers returned for a two-day session this week. They voted to cancel judicial primary elections in 2018, potentially paving the way for changes to the way judges are chosen. And they found a workaround for Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill dealing with legal notices in newspapers – passing a new bill on a nailbiter of a House vote.
Our panel of reporters talks about the session, then picks election matchups we’d like to see in 2020. And we pick a Headliner of the Week.
Colin Campbell of the N.C. Insider hosts, along with Lauren Horsch of the Insider and Will Doran and Andy Specht of The News & Observer.
