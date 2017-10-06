The NC General Assembly voted to cancel the May 2018 primary elections for judicial races amid discussions about changing how judges get to the bench.
The NC General Assembly voted to cancel the May 2018 primary elections for judicial races amid discussions about changing how judges get to the bench. David Goldman N&O file photo
The NC General Assembly voted to cancel the May 2018 primary elections for judicial races amid discussions about changing how judges get to the bench. David Goldman N&O file photo
Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

Podcast: Who are your ‘fantasy politics’ picks for 2020?

October 06, 2017 9:52 PM

Domecast, The News & Observer’s weekly podcast on government and politics in North Carolina, is ready for the weekend of Oct. 7-8.

North Carolina lawmakers returned for a two-day session this week. They voted to cancel judicial primary elections in 2018, potentially paving the way for changes to the way judges are chosen. And they found a workaround for Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill dealing with legal notices in newspapers – passing a new bill on a nailbiter of a House vote.

Our panel of reporters talks about the session, then picks election matchups we’d like to see in 2020. And we pick a Headliner of the Week.

Colin Campbell of the N.C. Insider hosts, along with Lauren Horsch of the Insider and Will Doran and Andy Specht of The News & Observer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:54

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill 2:12

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill
Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

View More Video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.