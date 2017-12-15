NC Democrat calls on Congress to ‘override’ Trump on foreign policy

A North Carolina Democrat is calling on Congress to assert “new responsibilities” on foreign policy to thwart President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. David Price, a Chapel Hill Democrat, co-authored an opinion column with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright outlining steps Congress could take to “override” Trump’s foreign policy agenda.
“If America’s role as a global economic leader, a guarantor of security for our allies and a defender of human rights and democracy is to survive, Congress must do more,” Price and Albright wrote.
The impetus to write the article came several weeks ago when Albright spoke before a weekly Wednesday morning meeting of Democratic lawmakers chaired by Price. She called the state of U.S. foreign policy a “Article I moment.”
Article I of the Constitution defines the powers of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
“The situation has been building all year. We’ve gotten more and more of a sense of just how far off the rails our foreign policy has gone and is threatening to go,” Price said. “There has to be a stepped-up congressional role if we’re going to deal with this.”
In the opinion piece, they cited Trump’s words and actions on NATO, North Korea and the Paris climate agreement and cuts to diplomats in the State Department budget as examples of policies and statements that “have unsettled our allies, encouraged our adversaries and undermine our moral authority.”
Price and Albright called on Congress to more carefully craft spending bills, scrutinize executive actions, vet personnel more carefully and “stop the hollowing out of our diplomatic capacity.” Price said members of Congress are already playing part of that role, reassuring nervous allies in one-on-one meetings during interactions.
The 77-year-old Price, who began serving in Congress in 1987, is a member of the Appropriations Committee and serves on its subcommittees on Homeland Security and on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs. He said the committee can play a vital role.
“The power of the purse, as in most things, is the most basic and essential,” Price said. “We should use that whole process as a way of shaping foreign policy. We always should do that, but the point is that role right now is critically important.”
The pair acknowledge Congress’ “dysfunctions and failings” and say more assertiveness by lawmakers in foreign affairs is not “an ideal or complete solution,” but contend that Trump’s lack of “mature judgment and discerning decision-making” leaves Congress with no choice.
“Congress has no choice but to respond and compensate,” Price and Albright wrote. “That is what our constitutional framers intended. America's role in the world depends on it. It is an Article I moment, and Congress must measure up.”
The president, Price said, holds enormous power in foreign policy and it would be foolish to think Congress could or should usurp that role completely. But there is a larger role for Congress to play, he said.
“We’re not saying that this can completely be compensated for. Congress can’t totally substitute for the executive branch,” he said. “We’ve got to try. We’ve got to pay much more attention to our potential role.”
