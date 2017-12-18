Rep. Bert Jones
Rep. Bert Jones . NC General Assembly
Rep. Bert Jones . NC General Assembly
Under the Dome

Under the Dome

Your inside source on North Carolina politics and government

Under the Dome

Independent turned Republican won’t run for re-election

By Colin Campbell

ccampbell@ncinsider.com

December 18, 2017 02:23 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 03:30 PM

RALEIGH

State Rep. Bert Jones, a Rockingham County Republican, announced in a Facebook post over the weekend that he won't seek re-election in 2018, and that he’ll be backing an unnamed “like-minded, well-qualified friend” to replace him. Jonathan Kappler of the N.C. FreeEnterprise Foundation tweeted about the announcement on Saturday.

“It has never been my ambition to seek a long political career,” Jones wrote. “Public service has been a part of my greater calling to serve the Lord. ... My prayerful decision is that it is time for me to devote more time and energy to other important life priorities. Therefore, I will not seek re-election to the legislature in 2018. I am satisfied knowing that a like-minded, well-qualified friend is ready to serve, one who shares the Christian, conservative values I have promoted. He plans to announce his candidacy very soon.”

Jones, a dentist who lives in Reidsville, is currently serving his fourth term in the House. He initially ran for office as an unaffiliated candidate but later joined the Republican caucus. He's a co-chairman of the House Health Committee and the House Elections and Ethics Law Committee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

    Maya McDowell of Raleigh, mother of two, said food stamps purchased two to three weeks of food for her family.

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:54

Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill 2:12

NC NAACP president Rev. William Barber, others arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting healthcare bill

View More Video

Under the Dome logo

Under the Dome

Under the Dome is your inside source on North Carolina politics and government and has been a regular feature in The N&O since 1934. Check here for the latest on state and federal government, political advocacy and upcoming elections. This blog is maintained by the N&O politics staff.