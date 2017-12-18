Independent turned Republican won’t run for re-election

State Rep. Bert Jones, a Rockingham County Republican, announced in a Facebook post over the weekend that he won't seek re-election in 2018, and that he’ll be backing an unnamed “like-minded, well-qualified friend” to replace him. Jonathan Kappler of the N.C. FreeEnterprise Foundation tweeted about the announcement on Saturday.
“It has never been my ambition to seek a long political career,” Jones wrote. “Public service has been a part of my greater calling to serve the Lord. ... My prayerful decision is that it is time for me to devote more time and energy to other important life priorities. Therefore, I will not seek re-election to the legislature in 2018. I am satisfied knowing that a like-minded, well-qualified friend is ready to serve, one who shares the Christian, conservative values I have promoted. He plans to announce his candidacy very soon.”
Jones, a dentist who lives in Reidsville, is currently serving his fourth term in the House. He initially ran for office as an unaffiliated candidate but later joined the Republican caucus. He's a co-chairman of the House Health Committee and the House Elections and Ethics Law Committee.
