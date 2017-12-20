To win under NC’s new political maps, ‘Mr. GOP’ moved into a funeral home

A funeral director and former candidate for secretary of state is living temporarily in his funeral home as he establishes residency to run for N.C. Senate in a newly drawn district.
A.J. Daoud, a former state lottery commissioner and 6th Congressional District GOP chairman, plans to run in a new, incumbent-free district that consists of Yadkin and Iredell counties.
When Daoud ran for secretary of state in 2016 – losing the Republican primary to Michael LaPaglia – he was living in the Surry County town of Pilot Mountain. That house is in Senate leader Phil Berger’s district under the new redistricting plan, and Berger is expected to seek another term.
On Nov. 20, Daoud changed his voter registration to the address of a funeral home he owns in the Yadkin County town of East Bend. Daoud said the living arrangement is temporary while he and his wife buy a home in either Yadkin County or Iredell County.
“In my career I lived in the apartments at funeral homes,” he said. “Most funeral homes have living quarters because of being on call 24/7.”
The state constitution requires Senate candidates to live in their district for a year prior to the election.
The newly drawn Senate District 34 is heavily Republican – the two counties voted 69 percent for Donald Trump last year – so whoever wins the Republican primary will likely win the Senate seat.
So far, Daoud has at least one primary opponent: John Gallina of Statesville, an Iraq war veteran who co-founded the nonprofit Purple Heart Homes, which helps disabled veterans with housing needs. Gallina said that after a decade in the N.C. National Guard, “I want to continue my journey of service” by making his first-ever run for political office. He says his campaign will focus on jobs and education.
Daoud is a former police officer who started a nonprofit Police Athletic League, which does gang prevention work.
“A.J. is looking to build on the 250,000 votes he received in (the secretary of state) primary election to become the state senator for the good people of Iredell and Yadkin County,” his campaign website says.
The site also says that Daoud and his wife, Angie, “both have traveled over 300,000 miles in support of conservative causes in the state and are considered Mr. and Mrs. GOP.”
Iredell and Yadkin counties are currently represented in the Senate by Republican legislators who reside in other counties: Sens. Dan Barrett of Davie County, Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County and David Curtis of Lincoln County.
Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter
