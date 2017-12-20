Did tax bill kill Obamacare? Woodhouse brothers spar over health law’s fate

Republicans celebrated passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Wednesday, with members of Congress joining President Donald Trump for a joyous event at the White House.
But for one pair of brothers, it was just another occasion to argue about politics.
The legislation significantly lowers corporate tax rates permanently and lowers individual tax rates temporarily while doubling the standard deduction. It includes a host of other tax provisions, including repealing the mandate for individuals to buy health insurance, a central tenet of the Affordable Care Act.
The ACA, known as Obamacare, was former President Barack Obama’s biggest domestic achievement — and something Republicans have tried for years to dismantle. The health care law contains many other features, including the expansion of Medicaid in some states, health insurance exchanges and subsidies to help lower-income Americans purchase insurance.
But Republicans, including Trump and North Carolina GOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse, were touting the repeal of the individual mandate as a death blow for Obamacare.
“Obamacare died today. No mandate, no punishment it’s just a matter of time. We cut taxes today and killed Obamacare,” Woodhouse replied to a New York Times tweet.
.@nytimes wrong on this Headline. Obamacare died today. No mandate, no punishment it’s just a matter of time. We cut taxes today and killed Obamacare. Not bad. Not bad at all @NCGOP https://t.co/Ccmhk05ChU— Dallas Woodhouse (@DallasWoodhouse) December 20, 2017
Brad Woodhouse, Dallas’ brother, campaign director for the group Protect Our Care and a Democratic strategist, quickly replied to his brother. He said the passage of the unpopular tax bill would leave his brother without a job after the 2018 elections.
“The two most unpopular bills in American history are Republican health care repeal and this tax cut. Republicans are going to get wiped out in November and you are going to be looking for a job. Fortunately the ACA, which is still strong, will be there for you brother,” Brad Woodhouse wrote.
The two most unpopular bills in American history are Republican health care repeal and this tax cut. Republicans are going to get wiped out in November and you are going to be looking for a job. Fortunately the ACA, which is still strong, will be there for you brother. https://t.co/uFHz4yYC5t— Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) December 20, 2017
