‘Illegal actions have consequences’: No citizenship for DACA population, Holding says

More Videos 1:19 NC DACA students share personal stories at Durham protest Pause 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 2:02 Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting 1:05 Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives 1:26 DACA protesters stage funeral for their dreams 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 5:30 Watch Stephen Miller's heated exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta over immigration 6:41 Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NC DACA students share personal stories at Durham protest Video: Students from local universities share their experience being in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an executive order which has protected nearly 800,000 young adult unauthorized immigrants from deportation and allowed them to work legally since 2012, during a protest organized by Alerta Migratoria NC against the Trump administration's decision to end the program at CCB Plaza in Durham on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Video: Students from local universities share their experience being in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an executive order which has protected nearly 800,000 young adult unauthorized immigrants from deportation and allowed them to work legally since 2012, during a protest organized by Alerta Migratoria NC against the Trump administration's decision to end the program at CCB Plaza in Durham on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Video: Students from local universities share their experience being in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an executive order which has protected nearly 800,000 young adult unauthorized immigrants from deportation and allowed them to work legally since 2012, during a protest organized by Alerta Migratoria NC against the Trump administration's decision to end the program at CCB Plaza in Durham on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com