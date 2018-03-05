State Rep. Pricey Harrison of Greensboro speaks on the House floor on May 28, 2014, in Raleigh. Harrison said on Feb. 15, 2018 that the U.S. is home to 42 percent of the world’s civilian-owned guns.
Fact check: Does America have 42 percent of the world’s guns?

By Paul A. Specht

aspecht@newsobserver.com

March 05, 2018 04:58 PM

Pricey Harrison is fed up that North Carolina hasn’t strengthened gun laws.

Harrison, a North Carolina House member and Democrat from Greensboro, says the state needs to enact new laws to keep students safe. She’s introduced three bills since 2013, but they’ve gone nowhere.

Republicans have a supermajority in the General Assembly. And in the aftermath of a shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, state House Speaker Tim Moore isn’t interested in tightening gun laws.

So Harrison, a gun owner, is trying to raise awareness about America’s gun culture.

“The US has approximately 5% of the world's population and 42% of civilian gun ownership,” Harrison tweeted on Feb. 15. She has about 4,000 Twitter followers.

“We must change the gun culture to gun violence prevention,” she added. “NC Dems have filed comprehensive gun safety bills repeatedly since the Sandy Hook tragedy w/zero movement.”

Earth is home to about 7.6 billion people. Is it true that America accounts for 42 percent of the world’s privately-owned guns?

Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht

