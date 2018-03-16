How 'downtown revitalization' money gets spent in a place with no downtown

Last year, the legislature's budget provided $5.78 million for "downtown revitalization projects" in 75 communities across the state, but many of those communities aren't using the money for downtown efforts.

That's because many of them don't have downtowns or aren't even an incorporated town — and with few restrictions on the grants, local leaders have been able to use the money as a sort of blank check for a wide variety of government initiatives.

One example is the Davie County town of Cooleemee, which got $135,000 in the downtown budget provision — more than much larger towns like Lumberton, Kannapolis and Smithfield.

Cooleemee, population 966, is an old mill town where the original commercial district was torn down decades ago. Most of the town's retail business is now located in a privately owned strip mall, so town leaders looked elsewhere for how to spend the $135,000. They plan to build bathroom facilities at a two-acre park that's often used for town events, according to John Chandler, town clerk and finance officer.

He said the town didn't request the grant but got an offer from Rep. Julia Howard, a Davie County Republican. "I said, 'yes we could use that money,'" Chandler said. "We're very very thankful to Julia Howard."







Two of the grant recipients weren't municipalities at all, so county governments were responsible for deciding how to spend the money. In Rutherford County's unincorporated Cliffside community, county leaders are using its $100,000 to assess Cliffside's sewer system needs. "This system is very old and a carryover from the days when this particular community in Rutherford County was home to three very large industries, which are now gone," Rutherford County Manager Steve Garrison said in an email. "There are currently two school systems, a couple of industries and in excess of 100 homes being served by this sewer system and rely on the system working efficiently and reliably."





In Johnston County's Cleveland community, the $30,000 is being used to help a group work on a proposed special parks and recreation tax district, county manager Rick Hester said. Leaders in Cleveland want to provide parks and recreation facilities and programs — something the county doesn't offer — without becoming a formal municipality. A special tax district, which would need to be approved in a ballot referendum, could finance that effort. Grant money has so far been used for postage and brochures to raise awareness and solicit feedback.

From left, Eli Standley, 5, Lila Grace, 8, and Carden Pittman, 9, play catch in front of Cleveland Road in the Johnston County community of Cleveland. Autumn Linford

Haywood, Jackson and Swain counties got grant money that wasn't earmarked for a specific community. Haywood is working through its library to spend the money on improved wireless internet and computer access, while Jackson County opted for traditional downtown spending in three of its municipalities, including money for a mural in Sylva and wayfinding signs in Dillsboro.

Many of the non-downtown projects funded by the legislature's downtown grants likely wouldn't have qualified for programs administered by the state Department of Commerce. The Main Street Solutions Fund — which got $500,000 in this year's budget, a fraction of what went toward the downtown earmarks — defines eligible downtowns as "the historic core central business district for the community, often built around governmental services such as the county courthouse or the city/town hall ... that house an array of retail, restaurant, service, professional institutional, governmental and residential uses."

Commerce closely tracks the economic benefits of its grants by including job creation and local matching fund requirements. A total of 61 businesses benefited from the $4.12 million in grants issued from 2009 to 2017, creating or maintaining at least 686 jobs.







The downtown earmarks in the budget drew criticism from Democrats during last year's budget debate. House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson said "if you aren't even a town, how do you have a downtown that needs revitalizing?"

But Rep. Nelson Dollar, a Wake County Republican and the House senior budget writer, defended the decision. "Some people don't seem to like small projects that help struggling communities," he said.

