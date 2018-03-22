Tillis’ push for more seasonal foreign workers lands in spending deal, angering immigration critics

In this April 25, 2017 photo, Stephen Faulkner, right, owner of Faulkner's Landscaping & Nursery, installs an irrigation system along with worker Jalen Murchison at a landscape project in Manchester, N.H. Innkeepers, restaurateurs and landscapers around the U.S. say they’re struggling to find seasonal help and turning down business in some cases because the government tightened up on visas for temporary foreign workers. At issue are H-2B visas, which are issued for seasonal, nonagricultural jobs. Elise Amendola AP