NC's newest political party is Green. Here's what you need to know about it.

The Green Party is North Carolina's newest official political party, joining Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians with state recognition.

What does the Green Party stand for?

The party promotes environmentalism and is left-of-center. North Carolina party co-chairman Anthony Ndege said the party also stands for a living wage — ensuring every worker in North Carolina would make at least $15 an hour — universal health care, and free public higher education.

What does recognition mean?

Voters can choose affiliation with the Green Party when they register. Voter registration forms that include the Green Party aren't yet available. Until they are, voters should check "other" in the party affiliation section of the application and write "Green."

The party will have candidates on the November ballot who will be chosen at a convention. Ndege said the party is looking to run a few candidates in state legislative and congressional races.

How did the Green Party win recognition?

The state legislature last year revised standards so it's easier for parties to get on the ballot. Under the law, any party that appeared on ballots in at least 70 percent of states in the last presidential election could apply for recognition. Jill Stein, the Green Party's 2016 presidential candidate, was on ballots in 38 states.

How did third-party candidates do in North Carolina?

Nationally, the Green Party has faced criticism in the past that it plays a "spoiler" role by attracting voters who might otherwise pick Democratic Party candidates.

In North Carolina, Stein received 12,105 votes as a write-in candidate, or about one-quarter of 1 percent of the vote. Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson received 2.74 percent, or 130,126 votes.