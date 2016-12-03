Durham to begin recounts Saturday

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense Pause

2:51 Protesters to McCrory: 'Pack you bags Pat!'

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

2:14 Deborah Ross: People of NC just want their state back

2:26 Deborah Ross takes questions from N&O editorial board

4:02 Sen. Rucho: Board of Elections should make Durham recount ballots; be more transparent

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

4:04 Berger and Moore celebrate majority in state legislature