Durham recount set to finish by Monday deadline

The recount of about 94,000 ballots in Durham County should be finished well before the 7 p.m. Monday deadline, officials said Sunday as the tabulations were in full swing. The Durham County Board of Elections hired more than 50 locals and brought in extra vote-counting machines to help speed the recount, which began Saturday afternoon after emergency meetings held by both the county board and the state board of elections that tackled controversial election issues around the state.
Adam Jennings newsobserver.com

State Politics

Durham County board to hold hearing on election protest

The Durham County Board of Elections agreed Wednesday to hold an evidentiary hearing to consider a request to recount paper ballots from the general election. The board voted 2-1, down party lines, in favor of the Friday hearing. Republican members Bill Brian and Margaret Cox voted in favor of holding the hearing, and Democrat Dawn Baxton voted against it.

Elections 2016

Protesters to McCrory: 'Pack you bags Pat!'

Members of the grassroots LGBTQ organization, Southerners on New Ground, rallied outside of the Governor's Mansion on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2016, to celebrate Gov. Pat McCrory's possible election defeat and demand immediate repeal of harmful policies signed into law by McCrory.

Editor's Choice Videos