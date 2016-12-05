Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

Governor Pat McCrory concedes the gubernatorial race to Roy Cooper in a video released by his office.
Durham County board to hold hearing on election protest

The Durham County Board of Elections agreed Wednesday to hold an evidentiary hearing to consider a request to recount paper ballots from the general election. The board voted 2-1, down party lines, in favor of the Friday hearing. Republican members Bill Brian and Margaret Cox voted in favor of holding the hearing, and Democrat Dawn Baxton voted against it.

Protesters to McCrory: 'Pack you bags Pat!'

Members of the grassroots LGBTQ organization, Southerners on New Ground, rallied outside of the Governor's Mansion on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2016, to celebrate Gov. Pat McCrory's possible election defeat and demand immediate repeal of harmful policies signed into law by McCrory.

