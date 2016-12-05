Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

Protesters from Progress NC Action, EqualityNC and the Human Rights Campaign greet attendees of a special meeting of the NC State Board of Elections concerning challenges to the vote count in the race for governor.
William J. Brian, Jr., chairman of the Durham Board of Elections, discusses the board's decision Friday to deny a petition from Thomas Stark, counsel for the N.C. GOP, calling for a hand recount of ballots from the November election.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Wilson Democrat, criticizes election complaints orchestrated by Gov. Pat McCrory's campaign after two of the complaints were dismissed by the Halifax County Board of Elections Friday in Halifax, N.C.
The Durham County Board of Elections agreed Wednesday to hold an evidentiary hearing to consider a request to recount paper ballots from the general election. The board voted 2-1, down party lines, in favor of the Friday hearing. Republican members Bill Brian and Margaret Cox voted in favor of holding the hearing, and Democrat Dawn Baxton voted against it.
N.C. Rep. Graig Meyer, of Orange County, who spoke on behalf of the Roy Cooper campaign and Thomas Stark, general counsel for the NCGOP, speak to the issue of race in the controversy surrounding the Durham County vote count and the race for N.C. governor.
Members of the grassroots LGBTQ organization, Southerners on New Ground, rallied outside of the Governor's Mansion on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2016, to celebrate Gov. Pat McCrory's possible election defeat and demand immediate repeal of harmful policies signed into law by McCrory.