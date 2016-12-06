Trump to supporters in Fayetteville: ‘Reject the failed approaches of the past’

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally Pause

0:24 Supporters gather for Roy Cooper victory rally

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22

1:47 McCrory: 'It's inefficient, it's not work-suitable and it's ugly'

1:27 Trump supporters arrive early for Fayetteville 'Thank You' rally

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?