Democrats slam GOP for considering extending perk to McCrory, Council of State

The N.C. Democratic Party is slamming Republican state legislators for having considered a proposal to extend health insurance coverage to outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory free of charge.
The provision in draft legislation came up during an unexpected special session earlier this month. It was discussed in private meetings but never picked up enough support to include it in one of the two bills that were filed. The bills diminished incoming Gov. Roy Cooper’s authority to make appointments, and other measures.
Democrats say the General Assembly should have extended Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of state residents.
“By drafting this legislation to give ousted Governor McCrory free health care for life, this is just another sad example of Republicans putting their self-interests ahead of the people of North Carolina,” Kimberly Reynolds, Democratic Party executive director. “Instead of working to build a better North Carolina for everyone, that includes affordable health care, Republicans are solely focused on a partisan political agenda and maintaining their power.”
Republican leaders told The N&O that there was a sentiment to help out McCrory, who had fought and lost a close election. They also said extending the State Health Plan to all 10 Council of State members has been discussed for some time.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
