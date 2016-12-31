McCrory reflects On His Term As Governor

Outgoing N.C. Governor Pat McCrory's office released a video on his last day in office of his refelctions of his four-year term.
Office of Gov. Pat McCrory

State Politics

Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

NC Sen. Phil Berger, Republican President Pro Tempore, expresses his frustration over the failure to pass a bipartisan bill that would repeal House Bill 2 while answering questions from the press following the North Carolina General Assembly’s fifth special session Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in the Senate chambers.

Editor's Choice Videos