January 4, 2017 1:21 PM

Music, literature on Cooper’s inaugural program Saturday

By Craig Jarvis

RALEIGH

Bland Simpson, one of North Carolina’s musical and literary native sons, will deliver a special reading during Gov. Roy Cooper’s inauguration on Saturday.

Simpson, a member of the venerable Red Clay Ramblers, an author and literature professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, is among the participants in Cooper’s inaugural ceremonies.

The inaugural committee announced the program details on Wednesday, along with a contingency plan in case of inclement weather. Snow is in the forecast for Saturday, which prompted Cooper to remark at a news conference on Tuesday, “I certainly hope I’m not conducting the inauguration from Emergency Management.”

Gov. Roy Cooper

If the weather is bad enough, the pre-inaugural concert, transfer of the Great Seal and the inauguration ceremony will be moved from the State Archives Building to Memorial Hall in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh at 2 E. South St. Organizers said they would make that call later Wednesday.

Saturday’s schedule

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Pre-ceremony concert at State Archives Building, 109 E. Jones St.

9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — Ceremony of transfer of the Great Seal at State Archives Building

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Inaugural swearing-in ceremony, State Archives Building

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Inaugural parade downtown Raleigh

Inaugural ceremony

Welcome and invocation — Rev. Christopher Edmonston

Posting of colors — Joint Color Guard, N.C. National Guard

Pledge of Allegiance — Sophia Flynn

National Anthem — Tina Morris Anderson

Special reading — Bland Simpson

Administration of oaths of office to Council of State

Musical presentation — Claire Cooper

Administration of oath of office to the governor

Military honors

Inaugural address — Cooper

Musical presentation — 440th Army Band, N.C. National Guard

Benediction — Rev. Clifford A. Jones Sr.

Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO

