Music, literature on Cooper’s inaugural program Saturday

1:02 Second video shows fight that leads to police officer slamming student to floor Pause

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

0:59 Gov. Cooper signs oath of office