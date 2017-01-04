Music, literature on Cooper’s inaugural program Saturday

Bland Simpson, one of North Carolina’s musical and literary native sons, will deliver a special reading during Gov. Roy Cooper’s inauguration on Saturday.
Simpson, a member of the venerable Red Clay Ramblers, an author and literature professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, is among the participants in Cooper’s inaugural ceremonies.
The inaugural committee announced the program details on Wednesday, along with a contingency plan in case of inclement weather. Snow is in the forecast for Saturday, which prompted Cooper to remark at a news conference on Tuesday, “I certainly hope I’m not conducting the inauguration from Emergency Management.”
Gov. Roy Cooper
If the weather is bad enough, the pre-inaugural concert, transfer of the Great Seal and the inauguration ceremony will be moved from the State Archives Building to Memorial Hall in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh at 2 E. South St. Organizers said they would make that call later Wednesday.
Saturday’s schedule
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Pre-ceremony concert at State Archives Building, 109 E. Jones St.
9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — Ceremony of transfer of the Great Seal at State Archives Building
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Inaugural swearing-in ceremony, State Archives Building
Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Inaugural parade downtown Raleigh
Inaugural ceremony
Welcome and invocation — Rev. Christopher Edmonston
Posting of colors — Joint Color Guard, N.C. National Guard
Pledge of Allegiance — Sophia Flynn
National Anthem — Tina Morris Anderson
Special reading — Bland Simpson
Administration of oaths of office to Council of State
Musical presentation — Claire Cooper
Administration of oath of office to the governor
Military honors
Inaugural address — Cooper
Musical presentation — 440th Army Band, N.C. National Guard
Benediction — Rev. Clifford A. Jones Sr.
