Virginia files version of NC’s House Bill 2

A Virginia legislator has proposed a bill similar to North Carolina’s controversial House Bill 2, sometimes called the “bathroom bill.”
Republican Del. Bob Marshall introduced the legislation Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, sparking strong opposition from civil rights groups claiming the bill is discriminatory.
This is a familiar story for North Carolinians who have watched the state’s law consume politics, elections and economics. It has cost the Tar Heel state businesses, sporting events, concerts and more.
Virginia’s proposed bill would generally prohibit people from using the bathroom of the opposite sex in government-owned buildings, the AP reported. The bill also would require public school administrators to notify parents within 24 hours if a transgender student requests to be recognized as a member of the opposite sex.
This isn’t the first time Virginia has tried to pass such a bill. A similar piece of legislation died in committee last year, and the state’s Democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe, has vowed to veto such bills.
In North Carolina, newly elected Gov. Roy Cooper, set to be inaugurated this weekend, has called for the repeal of House Bill 2, though he can’t do it alone. He’ll need the support of the N.C. General Assembly, which maintained a Republican majority following the November elections.
