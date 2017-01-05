Snowy forecast cancels Gov. Roy Cooper’s inauguration

As the Raleigh area faces a Winter Storm Warning for the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper has canceled his inauguration festivities set for Saturday and Sunday.
Instead, members of the Council of State will take their oaths of office on Friday at the governor’s mansion. A prayer service set for Friday morning will still take place.
“The Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has postponed the inaugural events on Saturday and Sunday after consultation with North Carolina Emergency Management,” organizers said in a news release Thursday.
