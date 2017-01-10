New joint venture for NC Medicaid managed care

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab Pause

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

1:38 Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor of North Carolina

2:18 Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady share dance at Inaugural Ball

1:50 Gov Roy Cooper Inaugural Ball Speech "We know that North Carolina needs to be a place for everyone"

3:16 NC Gov. Roy Cooper declares a state of emergency

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

1:09 Rep. Sgro: Senate bill 'doubling down on discrimination'