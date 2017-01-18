Hurricane Matthew drowned a state-run tree nursery, but ‘godsend’ funding will save it

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

1:21 Governor Cooper in talks about repeal of House Bill 2

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight