State Politics

January 23, 2017 12:22 PM

9 NC cities host climate events for nationwide ‘People’s Climate Movement’

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

Nine North Carolina municipalities are hosting events today for the nationwide “People’s Climate Movement,” an organization promoting action against climate change.

In Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Asheville, Boone and Pink Hill, groups will host events to bring attention to climate change and economic and racial justice in the first 100 hours of the Trump presidency, according to a news release from NC WARN, a nonprofit working to combat climate change in the Tar Heel State.

The events are as varied as the groups organizing them, and are representative of the communities where they take place, the release says.

The events include a “People’s Inauguration” in Durham and Chapel Hill, a rally in Raleigh, a teach-in in Charlotte, a “People’s Power Party” in Winston-Salem, a prayer vigil in Goldsboro, a youth gathering in Pink Hill, a “People’s Peace Parade” in Boone, and a resiliency ceremony in Asheville.

“All actions will include an oath to protect the people, places, and planet that we love,” the release said.

For more information on the events, go to the NC WARN site.

Related content

State Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos