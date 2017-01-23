9 NC cities host climate events for nationwide ‘People’s Climate Movement’

Nine North Carolina municipalities are hosting events today for the nationwide “People’s Climate Movement,” an organization promoting action against climate change.
In Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Asheville, Boone and Pink Hill, groups will host events to bring attention to climate change and economic and racial justice in the first 100 hours of the Trump presidency, according to a news release from NC WARN, a nonprofit working to combat climate change in the Tar Heel State.
The events are as varied as the groups organizing them, and are representative of the communities where they take place, the release says.
The events include a “People’s Inauguration” in Durham and Chapel Hill, a rally in Raleigh, a teach-in in Charlotte, a “People’s Power Party” in Winston-Salem, a prayer vigil in Goldsboro, a youth gathering in Pink Hill, a “People’s Peace Parade” in Boone, and a resiliency ceremony in Asheville.
“All actions will include an oath to protect the people, places, and planet that we love,” the release said.
For more information on the events, go to the NC WARN site.
