Cooper greets session with call for unity

Gov. Roy Cooper posted a blog on Wednesday morning reiterating his goals for the legislative long session that begins on Wednesday.
Cooper’s post hits his now-familiar themes: repealing HB2, expanding Medicaid, investing in education to develop a skilled workforce and rebuilding from Hurricane Matthew damage.
The governor stresses unity in the blog, saying past generations of leaders have put aside their differences for the benefit of the state.
“North Carolinians work hard and don’t ask for much,” Cooper says. “They don’t care if something is a Democratic idea or a Republican idea. They just want an opportunity for a good job in a place they are proud to call home. Let’s get to work, find common ground, and build an economy that really works for everyone.”
The legislature begins its long session at noon Wednesday, when the first bills will be filed, previewing what can be expected in the months ahead.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
