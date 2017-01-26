Former Sen. Kay Hagan, recovering from encephalitis, moved to hospital in Atlanta

Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, of Greensboro, has been moved to a hospital and rehab facility in Atlanta as she continues to recover from encephalitis.
The announcement came from a family representative Thursday, according to reports from television station Fox 8. The facility, called the Shepherd Center, focuses on individuals with spinal cord and brain injuries.
According to the Fox 8 report, Hagan has regained some responsiveness. It is unclear how she contracted encephalitis. She fell ill in Washington, D.C., in December and was initially hospitalized there.
Hagan, 63, a Democrat, was unseated in the 2014 election by Thom Tillis after one term in the Senate.
