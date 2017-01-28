After Trump order, Triangle Muslims hold community outreach event Saturday

Hours after Donald Trump signed an executive order banning many Muslims from entering the United States, at least temporarily, the Triangle Muslim community began planning an event to reach out to their neighbors here.
From 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the Apex Mosque is inviting people from all over the area – Muslims and non-Muslims alike – to come spend the afternoon together.
There will be catered food, art projects for children and a station where anyone can help assemble packages for local refugee families.
The mosque is located near downtown Apex, at 733 Center Street.
Several hundred refugees from Syria live in North Carolina, largely in High Point and Greensboro. But Raleigh and Durham also each have dozens of refugees. Nationwide, almost all of them are children or senior citizens, PolitiFact NC reported in October.
Faisal Khan, a Morrisville resident with Pakistani roots, helped organize Saturday’s event. He called it “a multi-faith, non-religious and multi-cultural event to bring groups of people together for a time of fellowship and service.”
Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran
