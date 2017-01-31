Rally against Trump’s ban, wall planned in Raleigh Saturday

A rally against President Donald Trump’s proposed Mexico wall and a recent executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries is planned for Saturday in downtown Raleigh.
Saturday’s rally will be held almost a week after more than 1,000 people gathered at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport to protest the ban.
More than 10,000 people said they were interested in the rally, according to the Facebook page organizing the event. More than 2,500 people said they would attend.
The event is planned for the Halifax Mall on Jones Street, a green space between the Archdale building and the N.C. General Assembly building. Organizers said on Facebook a permit had been approved for the rally, planned to begin at noon Saturday and last until 3 p.m.
Organizers said it would be a peaceful event and asked people to dress in red, white and blue.
“This is a peaceful rally gathering at the N.C. State Capitol. Bring banners, signs and all your friends. Dress out, bring instruments, make your voice heard. The threats to our fundamental democratic institutions and beliefs are real, but community is joyous. Tell anyone, tell everyone. This is peaceful. This is unity. This is democracy.”
“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our our brothers and sisters of the Muslim, Latino/a, and refugee and immigrant communities and all other communities suffering from discrimination, racism, hate, and bigotry,” event organizers wrote on the Facebook page. “No matter how challenging and daunting the task, we will prevail as long as we are unified and continue to resist through civil and political engagement.
“The full-on insanity of Trump’s process and actions needs to be met with calm resolve to support our neighbors. Do not be distracted by chaos. Come together in the simplest form of solidarity. Let everybody know that you support your friends, neighbors, and strangers. People in the streets matter. People in the streets meet each other. People in the streets send a powerful message of unity. Let’s continue to build a movement. Let’s not burn out.”
