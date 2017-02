In a more-than-three-minute video posted on Facebook by Udai Basavaraj, former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, television personality and conservative pundit Lou Dobbs and three unidentified women are approached by people on the street who shout “Shame!” and call McCrory an “anti-gay bigot.” McCrory and his group try to avoid the crowd shouting, but are followed down a Washington, D.C. alley where they waited to be admitted to the building.