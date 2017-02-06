Stein makes key hires in his justice department

Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced four hires in the leadership of the state Department of Justice following his election in November.
▪ Jasmine McGhee, director of the public protection section and special deputy attorney general. She worked at the international law firm K&L Gates, where she focused on white-collar crime, regulatory investigations at civil litigation. Previously, she was counsel in the litigation department of WilmerHale in Washington, D.C. She earned her undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel HIll and her law degree from Columbia Law School.
The public protection section handles victims’ rights and crime prevention.
▪ Stewart Johnson, senior deputy attorney general in the civil division. He has been general counsel at the state Department of Insurance and was an assistant attorney general in the labor and insurance sections of the state justice department. He was an assistant district attorney and a judge advocate in the U.S. Army. He obtained an undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University and a law degree at the UNC School of Law.
The civil division handles claims and litigation involving state officials and employees.
▪ Steve Mange, senior policy and strategy counsel. He was director of governmental affairs for the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, and has been an adviser on drug policy to the Illinois attorney general, was principal consultant to a national alliance on state drug laws, and was executive director of an Illinois project to prevent methamphetamine abuse.
He will be responsible for developing strategies for countering the widespread abuse of opioids.
▪ Kristen Bierline, human resources director. She has worked in personnel at the Department of State Treasurer, and previously at Interpath Communications. She has a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University.
There are more than 800 employees in the justice department.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments