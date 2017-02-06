Stein makes key hires in his justice department

9:30 UNC'S Roy Williams on playing in Greensboro after win over Notre Dame Pause

2:49 UNC's Kenny Williams on win over Notre Dame

2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Heels peformance in the final minutes

28:59 UNC's Fedora talks about the Tar Heels' signing class

1:06 John Bunting on living in a cave

1:17 John Bunting is working on his health

8:37 Roy Williams on close win over Pitt: “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor”

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:03 Former North Carolina coach John Bunting on being fired in 2006