NC Chamber supports two Cabinet secretaries

The N.C. Chamber has made an unusual announcement of support for two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet appointments.
The business group praised Machelle Sanders, the new secretary for the Department of Administration, and Jim Trogdon, the incoming Department of Transportation secretary.
Lew Ebert, president and CEO of the chamber released a statement Tuesday endorsing those two.
“Machelle Sanders has long had a passion for public service,” said Ebert. “A proven leader known for her motivating approach, Machelle’s eye for operations will be a valuable asset in making the Department of Administration function effectively and efficiently.”
The Department of Administration describes itself as the state’s business manager, overseeing construction, purchasing, vehicle management and land transactions.
“Jim Trogdon has a thorough understanding of commerce and freight movement in North Carolina,” said Ebert. “His decades of experience position him well to lead on a critical piece of our state’s infrastructure during a time of tremendous growth.”
Cooper has named six others to Cabinet positions, and has two more yet to name. He is in a legal tussle with the state Senate over who has the authority to sign off on Cabinet selections.
A spokeswoman for the chamber said felt it important to weigh in on these two choices in the event the Senate confirmation process proceeds.
