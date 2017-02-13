Public safety official Baker leaving office

One of the highest-ranking officials in the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Gregory K. Baker, is resigning, the agency announced Monday.
Baker, a former FBI agent, has been the commissioner of operations since October 2015. Previously, he served as commissioner of law enforcement and director of the state Alcohol Law Enforcement branch. He came in as part of the Gov. Pat McCrory administration in March 2013.
Baker will leave at the end of the month. He does not appear to have been forced out by the new administration of Gov. Roy Cooper, judging by a statement released by the new Public Safety secretary, Erik A. Hooks.
“Commissioner Baker is a true professional and has been invaluable to me in transitioning into my new role,” Hooks said. “I respect and understand his reasons for leaving at this time and I wish him and his family the very best.”
The statement included a comment from Baker:
“Serving the citizens of North Carolina and the men and women of law enforcement during my time with the Department of Public Safety has been a profound honor and privilege. I have been blessed to serve two governors and two secretaries all of whom greatly value the sacred service and commitment provided by the men and women of law enforcement to our state.”
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
