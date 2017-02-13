ACC athletes call for HB2 repeal: ‘This is a game we can’t afford to lose’

With the future of NCAA championship events in North Carolina on the line, a group of athletes from four major universities has written a letter to lawmakers calling for the repeal of House Bill 2.
The presidents of student-athlete advisory committees at UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State, Duke and Wake Forest signed the letter. The UNC group’s president, Ezra Baeli-Wang, is also president of the ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and plays on UNC’s fencing team.
“The reality of HB2’s unsustainability grew even clearer with the NCAA’s announcement that unless lawmakers repeal the bill by the end of February, North Carolina will forfeit its eligibility to host championship events in the state through 2022,” the letter says, referring to news last week that the NCAA will soon complete its review of 133 NCAA championship bids submitted for events between 2018 and 2022, including proposals to host men’s basketball tournament games in Greensboro and Raleigh.
The N.C. Sports Association explained that timeline in a letter to legislators that noted “North Carolina could lose upwards of a half-billion dollars in economic impact” if HB2 isn’t repealed before the NCAA makes its decisions.
The loss of sporting events isn’t the only reason the athletes’ letter provides for opposing HB2.
“The ACC values equality and inclusion for all, and as students and athletes representing the ACC member institutions of North Carolina, we believe HB2 is counter to those values,” the athletes wrote.
“All of us have professors, coaches, fans, teammates, friends and family members who are adversely affected by the language of this bill, but we are calling on lawmakers to recognize that this is no longer a partisan issue of political ideology. This is a matter of survival, of civic responsibility, and seriously considering what it means to serve the interests of North Carolina.”
The letter closes by comparing the legislature’s situation to sports. “It’s the fourth quarter, and the clock is winding down,” it says. “This is a game we can’t afford to lose.”
Since the N.C. Sports Association’s letter, there’s been no movement – at least not in public – at the legislature toward repealing HB2. Democrats have filed two more bills that would repeal the law, but those proposals haven’t attracted any Republican support.
Republicans said Gov. Roy Cooper should be responsible for proposing a compromise measure; he insists that House and Senate leaders should put a no-strings-attached repeal up for a vote.
Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter
