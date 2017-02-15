Fried chicken festival in Fayetteville? A law Democrats and Republicans may agree on

Republicans and Democrats seem to have more trouble than ever agreeing on many issues, but four state legislators may have found a subject that can bring them together — fried chicken.
Rep. Elmer Floyd of Fayetteville and three other state House members have sponsored a bill that would make a fried chicken festival in Fayetteville the official state celebration of crispy poultry. The Fayetteville event would be the first state-recognized event honoring the Southern staple.
The city hasn’t hosted a fried chicken festival yet, the Fayetteville Observer reports, but the bill calls for an annual event on the third weekend of May. The city is home to several large annual events including the Dogwood Festival and the International Folk Festival.
The annual North Carolina Poultry Jubilee in Rose Hill does feature the world’s largest frying pan and generates heaps of fried chicken, but it is not an official state event.
The bill was introduced after requests from Bill McMillan, executive director of the Re-Store Warehouse, a store that sells new and used furniture and raises money for local philanthropic organizations, the Observer reports.
Floyd is joined by fellow Democrat Rep. Charles Graham of Lumberton, as well as Republicans Rep. James L. Boles Jr. of Southern Pines and Rep. Josh Dobson of Nebo, who represents mountain counties.
North Carolina’s poultry industry “has an economic impact of over $36 billion and produces more than 126,000 jobs,” the bill said.
The festival would bring together farmers, consumers and cooks to show off the best the state has to offer related to fried chicken, the bill said. It also would be a marketing and promotional tool for Fayetteville, about an hour’s drive south from Raleigh.
If the bill passes, the fried chicken festival would join other officially recognized state food festivals including: An Irish Potato Festival, livermush festivals in fall and spring, and watermelon festivals in the northeastern and southeastern parts of the state.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
