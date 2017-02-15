State Politics

February 15, 2017 12:40 PM

Here’s how much NC House Speaker Tim Moore is paying his staff

By Colin Campbell

ccampbell@newsobserver.com

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore currently has two staffers who make more than $100,000 annually, down from three staffers in that salary range in 2015.

Moore recently released salaries for staff members serving in the speaker’s office for this year’s legislative session.

The highest paid employee is chief of staff Bart Goodson, who will receive $172,944 annually. That’s higher than what the previous chief of staff, Clayton Somers, made when he started the job in 2015: $158,500.

Moore’s deputy chief of staff, Leah Burns, makes substantially less than her predecessor. In 2015, then-deputy chief of staff Andy Munn had a salary of $120,000. Burns will be paid $69,000 annually.

The total payroll for the speaker’s office is $1.083 million. That’s a drop from the $1.108 million total last year, according to the North State Journal.

Here’s the full list of salaries in Moore’s office:

Bart Goodson, Chief of Staff, $172,944

Mitch Gillespie, Senior Policy Adviser, $104,545

Curtis Rhyne, Policy Adviser, $85,000

Mary Jennings, Policy Adviser, $85,000

Isaac Nelson Freeman, Policy Adviser, $80,000

Leah Burns, Deputy Chief of Staff, $69,000

Joseph Kyzer, Director of Communications, $68,000

Julia Lisella, Director of Boards & Commissions/Constituent Services, $66,990

Lindsey Dowling, Director of House Caucus Policy, $65,975

Matthew Hambidge, Special Assistant and Constituent Services Coordinator, $65,900

Lewis King, Policy Adviser, $57,000

Martha Jenkins, Executive Assistant, $45,000

Fredena Revels, Director of House Caucuses/Policy Analyst, $42,630

Tim Moore, Speaker of the House, $38,151

John Perfetti, Intern, $18,200

Trafton Dinwiddie, Intern, $9,100

Andrew Gaither, Intern, $9,100

The News & Observer recently published salaries for cabinet secretaries and other top aides for Gov. Roy Cooper. It has requested salaries for the staff of Senate leader Phil Berger; a spokeswoman for Berger said his staff attorney is still working to produce the records.

