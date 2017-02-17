HB2 pushes conference from Charlotte

A digital education association is moving its annual conference from Charlotte to Orlando this year because of House Bill 2.
In an email Thursday night, the president of iNACOL, the International Association for Online Learning, said the organization picked Charlotte for the meeting in 2014, long before HB2 was an issue.
The law limits protections for LGBT people and requires transgender people to use bathrooms in government buildings that correspond to the gender on their birth certificates. Protesting the law, companies canceled plans to expand in the state, musicians canceled concerts, and sports organizations relocated events.
Attempts to repeal the law, most notably in a late-December special session, failed. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper continues to call on Republican leaders to vote on a repeal. Senate leader Phil Berger blames Cooper for the failure of December’s repeal effort.
“iNACOL itself is driven by the values of learning, respect, equal access, educational equity and excellence,” wrote Susan Patrick, iNACOL president and CEO. “North Carolina’s passage of HB2 and its discriminatory nature have substantially changed the circumstances under which we signed the contract in 2014.”
Lynn Bonner: 919-829-4821, @Lynn_Bonner
