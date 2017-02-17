Dan Forest’s ‘Pants On Fire’ claim about Roy Cooper’s HB2 repeal bill

Safety concerns tend to follow any mention of allowing transgender people to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with, including this week after Gov. Roy Cooper announced his proposal to repeal House Bill 2.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest – who has already announced he wants to run for governor in 2020 – said Cooper’s strategy to repeal HB2 "will risk the safety of our people to achieve a radical social policy agenda."
Forest continued at length, explaining his concerns.
"If Governor Cooper's proposed bill for repealing HB2 becomes law, it will create a state-sanctioned 'Look But Don't Touch' policy in our bathrooms," he said. "Heterosexual men will be able to access women's showers and bathrooms by simply posing as a transgender individual. They will be able to watch women and children shower, or shower next to them. As long as the man doesn't touch them, assault them or film them, no legal protection would be afforded the offended woman or child. Nothing."
PolitiFact North Carolina previously found there’s no real history of safety problems associated with transgender-friendly bathroom rules.
Cooper never proposed any sort of state law regarding transgender people and bathrooms. In fact, he has so far declined to say whether or not he even supports the idea, despite repeated questions from the News & Observer.
Cooper instead suggested a return to the status quo in North Carolina before HB2 took effect, plus with some increased penalties for certain crimes committed in bathrooms.
So why did Forest claim Cooper’s proposal would essentially allow sexual predators to operate consequence-free in bathrooms?
