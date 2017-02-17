Cooper names three judges

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced the judicial appointments of former longtime state elections board chairman Larry Leake and Vinston Rozier, a former judge who lost his bid for a seat on the state appeals court last year.
Leake will be a district court judge in Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties. He spent 20 years on the state Board of Elections, including 16 as its chairman. In 2010, he was embroiled in a controversy over the election board’s investigation of undisclosed campaign flights by Gov. Bev Perdue. He has been a lawyer for more than 40 years.
Rozier will be a judge in Wake County. He has been a lawyer for 15 years, and has worked as an assistant district attorney, an ombudsman for the State Bureau of Investigation, and a district court judge.
A third announcement was the appointment of Marion Boone to serve as a district court judge in Stokes and Surry counties. She has 30 years of legal experience as a private attorney.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments