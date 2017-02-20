New NC Democratic Party leader says rural communities must be a focus

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man Pause

1:01 Ikea's "The Dream"

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

1:47 INC Research to bring 550 jobs to Morrisville

2:10 Entrepreneur Cindy Whitehead and her latest venture: Pink Ceiling

1:17 Hundreds rally in Raleigh during 'Day without immigrants'

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

0:53 'Hamilton' coming to DPAC in 2018

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation