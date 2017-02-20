Trump’s security adviser wrote influential book at UNC-CH

President Trump’s pick for national security adviser, Herbert Raymond “H. R.” McMaster, is a UNC-Chapel Hill grad who wrote an influential book that critiqued the U.S. military for not opposing President Lyndon Johnson during the Vietnam War.
McMaster has a master of arts degree and a doctorate in military history from UNC.
His dissertation and his 1997 book was titled “Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, The Joint Chiefs of Staff, And The Lies That Led to Vietnam.” The New York Times reports the book was critical of military officers who failed to “push back” against Johnson and Defense Secretary McNamara’s strategies.
