Public safety chief adds to leadership team

Erik Hooks, North Carolina’s new head of the state public safety agency, has announced two key hires, both veterans of state government work.
Casandra Skinner Hoekstra will be the chief deputy secretary of administration, and Jane Ammons Gilchrist will be general counsel at the Department of Public Safety.
Hooks, in a statement, said he has worked with both women in different roles over the years.
Hoekstra will be the agency’s connection with the General Assembly, and will oversee the budget, purchasing, information technology, victims services and the crime commission. She has been legislative counsel for the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, chief legal counsel at the former N.C. Department of Crime Control and Public Safety, and legislative liaison and associate legal counsel with the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts. She was also Gov. Mike Easley’s legislative counsel.
Hoekstra has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UNC-Asheville, and a law degree from N.C. Central University School of Law.
Gilchrist will be general counsel for the Department of Public Safety. She has been general counsel for the N.C. Department of Labor, an assistant district attorney, legal staffer for the state Department of Justice.
She graduated from Peace College with a degree in journalism, and earned her law degree at UNC-Chapel Hill.
