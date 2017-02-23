Senate votes to subpoena Cabinet secretary Hall

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal Pause

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:22 McKissick angry about Senate confirmation meeting

2:50 Gov. Cooper’s teacher pay plan: Raises averaging 10 percent over next two years

0:56 McMaster: 'In the Army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man'

1:01 Confederate Memorial Day Service at Oakwood Cemetery

2:48 Senator Hise angry that Hall refuses to show up for confirmation

2:29 Cooper proposes raises for NC teachers