Senate votes to subpoena Cabinet secretary Hall

A state Senate committee on Thursday voted to subpoena Cabinet secretary Larry Hall after he failed to appear for the third time at a confirmation hearing that the Cooper administration contends violates a court order.
The overwhelmingly Republican committee voted along party lines to compel Hall to appear next Thursday and testify, regardless of what Gov. Roy Cooper advises him to do. Senate Leader Phil Berger said he would sign the subpoena, which are infrequently issued in the legislature.
“We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the General Assembly and, specifically, the Senate,” Sen. Ralph Hise, a Republican from Spruce Pine, said at the meeting. “He has shown disrespect for this committee.”
Democrats on the committee argued that the committee didn’t have the legal authority to compel Cooper’s Cabinet appointments to participate in the confirmation process. Republicans enacted a law in December giving them the role of advice and consent in the governor’s appointments, and Cooper subsequently sued to block it from going into effect.
A three-judge panel refused to block the confirmation process and noted the law gives the Senate the authority to sign off on appointments made when the General Assembly is not in session, as was the case this year. The court also found that the nomination period hasn’t begun because the governor hasn’t formally submitted his appointees’ names to the Senate, and he has until May 15 to do so.
A hearing on that is scheduled for March 7.
Cooper named Hall as his secretary in the Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs. His is the first nomination the Senate took up.
The governor’s office issued this statement in response to Thursday’s events:
“Larry Hall is a Marine Corps veteran and longtime legislator who brings a wealth of experience to his work as Secretary for military and veterans affairs. It's disappointing that this committee, which has ignored the findings of a court order by meeting prematurely, would engage in this political charade when there's so much to focus on repealing HB2 and raising teacher pay. We look forward to the March 7 hearing on the constitutionality of this unprecedented process.”
Cooper hasn’t said if he will return to court to ask that the subpoena be quashed. The legislature has broad subpoena powers. Committee chairs can subpoena people with approval of legislative leaders, in this case Berger or Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
The law requires at least a five-day notice of a demand to appear before a committee. Subpoenas can be served by the General Assembly police, the State Bureau of Investigation, the State Highway Patrol or local officers within their jurisdiction.
At a news conference before the committee meeting, Senate Leader Phil Berger said Cooper’s position had complicated what could have been a routine confirmation process, saying the candidates appear to be qualified in their fields of expertise.
“Transparency in government is a good thing,” Berger said. “Giving the people of this state an opportunity to learn about unelected department heads who control billions of their tax dollars is not something anyone should be fighting over. Nor should it be controversial that public officials must – like everyone else – follow the law.
“It is mind-boggling that this is even considered controversial and that the governor is fighting back so hard on this. ... For whatever reason the governor has turned this into one of the biggest political fights of the year. It makes us wonder: what on earth does he have to hide?”
After the meeting, Sen. Floyd McKissick, a Durham Democrat, issued a statement: “If this is going to be Republicans’ approach to working with Governor Cooper and Democrats to build a better North Carolina, then it is going to be a very long eight years for them.”
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments