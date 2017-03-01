Hall will attend hearing, after judge declines to rule on subpoena

A judge has declined to act on the governor’s request to delay a subpoena commanding Larry Hall to appear before a Senate committee Thursday to consider his nomination to military and veterans affairs secretary.
As a result, Hall intends to show up for the hearing, according to the governor’s office.
“Since the Court has yet to decide this matter, Secretary Hall will honor the subpoena and attend the hearing, but we will reserve our right to contest any vote that is taken,” governor spokesman Ford Porter said. “We look forward to the hearing next week because we believe this process is unconstitutional and we need to get on with making decisions about investments in education and repealing HB2.”
Senate Leader Phil Berger’s spokeswoman, Amy Auth, said Hall will be expected to attend and answer questions at the hearing.
WTVD tweeted earlier in the evening Wednesday that Hall indicated he plans to show up unless the subpoena was modified. Hall could not be reached for comment.
Hall is caught in the middle of a power struggle between the Republican-controlled Senate and Gov. Roy Cooper, who sued to block the Senate from conducting nomination hearings on his Cabinet appointments. After Hall missed three meetings of the committee, the Senate issued a subpoena last Thursday for Hall to appear.
Cooper’s attorneys asked the court to hold off on that date in hopes that the larger issue of whether the Senate is acting within its powers is determined at a court hearing next week.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments