Cooper appointee testifies at NC Senate hearing after subpoena

State military affairs Secretary Larry Hall began testifying under subpoena Thursday morning before a Senate committee considering his appointment.
Hall, a former Democratic leader in the state House, was subpoenaed to appear before the committee after failing to appear three previous times. Gov. Roy Cooper contends the Senate doesn’t have the authority to confirm or reject his appointments, and a lawsuit over that issue is pending in court.
Cooper had asked a judge to modify the subpoena to delay Hall’s appearance until the lawsuit can be resolved, possibly at a hearing next week.
By Wednesday night, the governor’s office and Senate Republicans said they expected the hearing to take place because a judge had not acted on Cooper’s subpoena motion.
This story will be updated during the day.
