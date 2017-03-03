Gov. Cooper picks coastal mayor, once a convicted felon, to lead ABC Commission

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Surf City Mayor Zander Guy as the new chairman of the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
Guy announced his resignation as mayor to take the job on Friday morning and said he’ll start work Monday, according to the Wilmington Star-News. The position has a salary of $113,456, the Star-News reported.
Guy has served as mayor since 1999 in Surf City, which is the beach town at the center of Topsail Island in Pender County. He’d served as an ABC Commission member during Gov. Bev Perdue’s administration.
Guy is also a realtor and developer who served three months in prison in 1990 on a conviction for fraudulently billing clients of his insurance agency for nearly $16,000. He was serving a three-year sentence when then-Gov. Jim Martin commuted the sentence and later pardoned him.
Guy had served as Jacksonville mayor prior to the conviction, and his father, A.D. Guy, was a former state senator. Guy told The News & Observer in 2009 when he was first appointed to the ABC Commission that “I’m ashamed of that (crime) and I can't change it.”
Guy will replace Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s ABC Commission chairman, former Lt. Gov. Jim Gardner, who resigned last month.
